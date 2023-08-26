A win worth bragging about and a win that was definitely needed! The Washington Mystics get the home win over the Las Vegas Aces, 78-62 and Elena Delle Donne makes her first appearance on home court since June 28.

THIS Mystics team is the team that when healthy can truly be unstoppable. Injuries have a way of playing a factor into that but tonight, despite subpar shooting, Washington looked healthy for once. They beat a team no one really expected them to win against.

The Mystics held the Aces to just 62 points and arguably the best player in the league, A’ja Wilson, to only 14 points and four made shots out of 12 shot attempts. That’s a huge difference from her record-tying 53 point scoring rampage against the Atlanta Dream. It even got bad where Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon removed most of her starters before the game was over.

Delle Donne led the way for the Mystics with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Ariel Atkins scored 16 points and Brittney Sykes added 14 points, six assists and four rebounds.

As for the Aces, Wilson had 14 as previously mentioned along with 11 rebounds. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 21 points and Chelsea Gray was held to just seven points. Jackie Young only had 10 points.

Washington needed this statement win because their season was slowly collapsing after losing games they should’ve won and dropping even lower in seeding as they were tied in eighth but this win may have moved them back up to seventh. It’ll still be a tough rest of the season.

Washington remains at home to play the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday August 29 at 7 p.m. then head on the road and play the Aces again in a three-game west coast road trip.

It’s truly time for Washington to ball on their terms.