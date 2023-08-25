Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBA TV; NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (PROBABLE, hip); Natasha Cloud (DAY-TO-DAY, illness); Queen Egbo (DAY-TO-DAY, ankle); Kristi Toliver (OUT, plantar fasciitis)

Aces: None listed

Pregame notes

Well the Las Vegas Aces are having the time of their life in the nation’s capital making stops at the White House before playing the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Can the Mystics dampen their mood and adrenaline?

We hope so for Washington’s sake as they’re on a losing streak at home of two games. They’ll be playing the Aces on Saturday and then again on the road on Thursday, August 31. The Aces have a WNBA record 30 wins and are the favorites, dare I say, to run it back and win the championship again. The Mystics are just trying to stay afloat and get the entire team back healthy and on one accord.

A lot of mixed feelings for this Mystics team where some say it’s time to rebuild and go for younger talent whereas others are willing to play the waiting game for a healthy Elena Delle Donne. It’s tough watching a team that can have multiple 20+ point scorers but struggle with getting just one on a daily basis consistently.

This Aces team comes packed with power with anyone who touches the floor complimenting one another and carrying the loads where others lack. What will Washington do to tackle all that?