FIBA World Cup 2023: Here is the Australian Boomers’ schedule

Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks has been named to the Australian Boomers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Here is their schedule in Group E.

Friday, Aug. 25 — Finland at 4 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27 — Germany at 4 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Japan at 7:10 a.m. ET

I know, I’m going to get asked about Team USA’s schedule, even though there are no Wizards players, because ... the sky is blue. Here is their schedule in Group C:

Saturday, Aug. 26 — New Zealand at 8:40 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 28 — Greece at 8:40 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Jordan at 4:40 a.m. ET

Given that the Wizards have a player who will be in the tournament, we will write recaps of each of the Boomers’ games. That said, please be patient when these recaps come out because the games are at irregular hours.

Let’s go Boomers!

And also, go Team USA!