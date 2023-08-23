Danilo Gallinari’s Doppelgängers

Don’t mistake the old guy hobbling on stiff legs made stiffer by a knee injury as an accurate representation of what Danilo Gallinari was as a player. Over 13 seasons, he’s been a dangerous offensive weapon and outstanding shooter.

As age slowed him down, his shooting got even better — three consecutive seasons shooting 40% or better from three-point range, followed by 38.1% at age 33 with the Atlanta Hawks. He’s shot better than 90% from the free throw line six times. He came up just short twice more: by three made free throws (out of 298 attempts) in 2019-20, and just one make (out of 191 attempts) in 2014-15.

His rebounding was okay at best, and he wasn’t much of a playmaker for teammates — he was a scorer, not a passer. And he rarely committed turnovers.

Did his defense stink? Yep, which is one of the reasons why he got All-NBA votes only once and never made an All-Star team.

Still, he’s been a valuable player for the better part of a decade, and he peaked (at least in my analysis) at a borderline All-NBA level in 2018-19.

Of course, the Wizards aren’t getting that guy. They’re getting the 35-year old who had declined steeply the last two seasons he played, and then missed all of last season with a torn ACL (the second time in his career he’s missed an entire season due to an ACL tear).

So let’s get to the comps. The Statistical Doppelgänger Machine factors age and an array of pace-neutral statistical categories like minutes played, usage, preferred shot types, offensive and defensive rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers, fouls, scoring, and an overall measure of the player’s production relative to era.

Gallinari’s comps are based on the last time he played, which was the 2021-22 season. Interestingly, his comps fit a pattern: mostly good shooters and good all-around players nearing the end of good careers.