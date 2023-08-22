The Washington Mystics lose yet another game at home. This time the Connecticut Sun came in and secured the 68-64 victory.

This game seemed to slowly get away from Washington throughout the first three quarters but the Mystics managed to rally a comeback but shots just didn’t fall in their favor. That remains a serious issue for Washington where everyone isn’t shooting on all cylinders and only one player is consistent.

Tonight, Natasha Cloud was that player when lately she hasn’t been. Cloud scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists. Those five assists puts her at 1,201 leading the franchise. She also moved up to eighth on the all-time scoring list passing the late Nikki McCray-Penson.

Shakira Austin was back in the lineup and had 13 points and seven rebounds. Austin and Cloud were the only Mystics in double figures. The remaining starters combined for 6-27 shooting and 18 points. That just won’t do if the Mystics expect to be top-caliber teams let alone any team in the league.

For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas notched another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. DeWanna Bonner had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tiffany Hayes added 12 points and five rebounds also.

The Sun are only fighting for a top-two seed as they’ve already clinched a playoff spot. The Washington Mystics are trying to remain in playoff contention, but two straight losses aren’t helpful especially with their opponents to end the month are the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx. They play the Aces twice once at home and once on the road.

The Las Vegas Aces are the current best team in the league and also the Mystics next home opponent on Saturday, August 26. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.