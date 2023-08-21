Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole was the team’s major acquisition of the 2023 offseason after trading away past franchise stars like Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Poole’s performance this season could be the difference between the Wizards being a competitive team or the NBA’s worst.

It hasn’t been two months since he has been a Wizards player. Poole has yet to even show up to training camp or show up to a game. But last week, he reportedly told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson that he was reportedly not unhappy about being a Wizard. And I am still looking for the report about Poole being unhappy. Poole was also at a function with Kyle Kuzma, who already wants to stay for the long haul, so I find the timing suspect too.

Contrary to reports that Jordan Poole doesn’t like being in Washington with the Wizards, the NBA Champion recently popped up at a gathering in LA with teammates Kyle Kuzma, Delon Wright and Landry Shamet while rocking a Washington Nationals fitted hat.



Kevin Durant was also… https://t.co/WA3iLVXsgP pic.twitter.com/uZ2peB2sOb — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 18, 2023

It’s no secret that the Wizards are rebuilding. And they are expected to be the NBA’s worst team in 2023-24 for a reason. I guess Poole may be unhappy about being on a team in that position since he played on an NBA Championship-winning Golden State Warriors team in 2022. But isn’t it a little too early to start talking about this kind of thing?