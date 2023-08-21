Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBA TV; NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (PROBABLE, hip); Elena Delle Donne (QUESTIONABLE, hip); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot)

Sun: Brionna Jones (OUT, leg); Bernadette Hatar (DAY-TO-DAY, illness)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are set to play the Connecticut Sun at home. Mystics are coming off a loss to the Dallas Wings while the Sun are on a high after beating the Chicago Sky 79-73. The Sun with that win clinched a playoff spot while the Mystics, if they keep losing, will move away from their playoff hopes.

Washington has been riddled with key player injuries who we hope to return fully soon, hopefully not too late. Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin are definitely needed for this team to stay afloat and prosper.

Washington’s defense will have a tough battle as they’re going to have to stop Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Thomas leads the team averages in rebounds and assists while Bonner leads in scoring.