The Washington Mystics fall to the Dallas Wings, 97-84, and the Wings have beaten the Mystics in three of the four meetings.

Natasha Cloud had a game-high of 22 points despite fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Brittney Sykes added 16 points and Ariel Atkins scored 13 points as well.

The Dallas Wings had six players in double figures, four being starters. Arike Ogunbowale had 17 points and eight assists. Teaira McCowan and Natasha Howard both had 15 points each and combined for 18 rebounds. Wings bench had 27 points combined. Dallas as a team had 40 rebounds to the Mystics 31.

Washington only outscored the Wings in the fourth quarter 20-13. The Mystics are ending the season on a bad note losing games that need to be won. Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne did not play as well.

This game was a Hall of Fame game to honor the late Nikki McCray who passed away from cancer.

Washington remains at home to welcome the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday August 22. Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.