The Enemies will play the Triplets in the BIG3 championship

Former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Crawford had a very strong game for Gilbert Arenas’ Enemies. They will face off against Lisa Leslie’s Triplets next week in London.

By Albert Lee
new
BIG3 - Week Four Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3

Yesterday, Capital One Arena hosted the BIG3 Playoffs. There was first a celebrity game, followed up with two semifinals games.

One team, the Enemies, is Gilbert Arenas’ squad, which features two former Washington Wizards players in Nick Young and Jordan Crawford. They defeated the Trilogy, 50-37 in dominating fashion. Young did not play in the game, but Crawford showed his … Steez with a 27 point performance for the victors. He drained seven three-pointers in his game. Ryan Carter led the Trilogy with 11 points.

In the other semifinal, the Triplets, Lisa Leslie’s team, beat the Ghost Ballers, 50-45. The Triplets finished the first half with a 26-23 deficit, but clamped down on defense in the second half to come away with the victory. Joe Johnson had a double double with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Triplets. Mike Taylor and Jonathon Simmons scored 15 points each for the Ghost Ballers.

The championship will be on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

