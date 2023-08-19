Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot)

Wings: Diamond DeShields (OUT, knee); Lou Lopez Senechal (OUT, knee)

Pregame notes

Washington Mystics are on two game win streak and things seem to be looking up. Both Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne returned in the starting lineup which was great to see. Both Atkins and Delle Donne were dealing with ankle injuries. Shakira Austin returned to the court against the Chicago Sky so now the Mystics have a close to healthy roster.

Kristi Toliver is still out and may be out for the rest of the season it seems since there’s only nine game’s remaining before the playoffs. As only the top eight teams make the playoffs, Washington has to win more games as they’re currently in seventh place. The Mystics are only three losses from not being in the top eight.

Things are too close to end the season. As for their opponent, Dallas has won two of three meetings facing Washington which were both on their respective home court. The Wings sit at fourth place in the league.