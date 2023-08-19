The BIG3 Playoffs are at Capital One Arena today

The BIG3, the professional 3x3 league that features many former NBA players, will hold its playoffs at Capital One Arena. The games will be aired on CBS, or WUSA-TV in the Washington area. The playoffs will feature several former Washington Wizards players in various roles.

The first game at 12 p.m. ET will be the Celebrity game which is not televised. After that, the four playoff teams will play.

At 1 p.m ET, Stephen Jackson’s Trilogy will play against Gilbert Arenas’ Enemies. The Enemies will certainly be a roster that many Wizards fans will want to see. First, Arenas is the coach. But former Wizards players like Nick Young and Jordan Crawford are also on the roster. Young is also the captain! You can check out the rosters for the teams below:

Trilogy – James White (Captain), Earl Clark (Co-Captain), Amir Johnson (Co-Captain), Isaiah Briscoe, David Hawkins

Enemies – Nick Young (Captain), Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain), Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain), Quincy Miller, Jordan Crawford

And at 2 p.m ET, Lisa Leslie’s Triplets will play George Gervin’s Ghost Ballers. Here are the rosters for the teams in that match:

Triplets – Joe Johnson (Captain), Jeremy Pargo (Co-Captain), Damien Wilkins, Mo Charlo, Larry Sanders, & Jamario Moon

Ghost Ballers – Mike Taylor (Captain), Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain), Chris Johnson (Co-Captain), Darnell Jackson, Charles Garcia

The winners of the two playoff games will meet in the championship on Aug. 26 in London, United Kingdom at the O2 Arena.