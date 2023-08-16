NBA Announces In-Season Tournament Schedule

The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament will take place during the month of November. The Wizards schedule is as follows:

11/3: @ Miami (8 p.m.)

11/10: vs. Charlotte (7 p.m.)

11/17: vs. New York (7 p.m.)

11/24: @ Milwaukee (8 p.m.)

Each game will take place on a Friday in November, so the crowds should be bigger than usual for these games. Although these games are part of the tournament standings, they still count towards the Wizards’ regular season record.

Each conference consists of three groups. The Wizards are in Group B, which consists of:

Miami

Milwaukee

New York

Charlotte

The team with the best record in each group will advance to the knockout round. There will also be one team per conference that finishes in second-place, known as a “wild card,” that will also advance.

The semi-finals and finals will take place in Las Vegas on December 7th and 9th.

An FYI: The Wizards full 80-game schedule releases this Thursday, the 17th of August. It’s only 80 games because two are yet to be determined, Those games will be announced following the last game of group play for the in-season tournament.

I would anticipate the Wizards to have around 2-3 national TV games:

Bradley Beal’s return to Washington Jordan Poole’s return to Golden State

Other than that, I doubt we have any others. Although we have some big names in Poole and Kuzma, the NBA hasn’t shown much love to D.C. in the past when it comes to placing them on the national stage.

Some former Wizard news:

Former Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis has planter fasciitis, It’ll cause him to miss 4-6 weeks as he begins the rehab process. The Celtics announced he’s still expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season in October, which is good news. Wishing KP a speedy recovery.