Here are the Wizards’ and Mystics’ 2K ratings

The Washington Wizards’ and Mystics’ NBA 2K24 ratings are out.

First, let’s start with the Wizards. The team is a Tier 3, or bottom tier team with an overall rating of 79.

Here is the list of players and ratings per 2Kratings.com.

Kyle Kuzma, 83

Jordan Poole, 82

Tyus Jones, 80

Danilo Gallinari, 78

Corey Kispert, 78

Delon Wright, 78

Daniel Gafford, 77

Deni Avdija, 76

Landry Shamet, 75

Mike Muscala, 75

Kendrick Nunn, 75

Eugene Omoruyi, 74

Jared Butler, 73

Taj Gibson, 73

Bilal Coulibaly, 73

Johnny Davis, 72

Patrick Baldwin, 72

Anthony Gill, 72

Xavier Cooks, 71

Ryan Rollins, 68

Nikola Jokic is the highest rated NBA player with a 98.

Here are the Mystics’ ratings. Note that the roster reflects the current players, not the opening day rosters which were on 2KRatings.com:

Elena Delle Donne, 91

Ariel Atkins, 85

Natasha Cloud, 82

Kristi Toliver, 80

Brittney Sykes, 80

Shakira Austin, 78

Myisha HInes-Allen, 77

Queen Egbo, 76

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 74

Tianna Hawkins, 73

Li Meng, 71

A’ja Wilson is the highest rated WNBA player with a 98.

Something notable: You can add some free agents like Maya Moore, Liz Cambage and Emma Meesseman. Meesseman is a 90, for what it’s worth!

I had the chance to interview 2K Games Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh, a/k/a Ronnie2K last week. It was brief, but we had a chance to discuss the moment when players’ ratings were revealed and more. We’ll have that out tomorrow!