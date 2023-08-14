 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here are the Wizards’ and Mystics’ 2K ratings

The Wizards are in tough shape. The Mystics, not so much.

By Albert Lee
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards’ and Mystics’ NBA 2K24 ratings are out.

First, let’s start with the Wizards. The team is a Tier 3, or bottom tier team with an overall rating of 79.

Here is the list of players and ratings per 2Kratings.com.

  • Kyle Kuzma, 83
  • Jordan Poole, 82
  • Tyus Jones, 80
  • Danilo Gallinari, 78
  • Corey Kispert, 78
  • Delon Wright, 78
  • Daniel Gafford, 77
  • Deni Avdija, 76
  • Landry Shamet, 75
  • Mike Muscala, 75
  • Kendrick Nunn, 75
  • Eugene Omoruyi, 74
  • Jared Butler, 73
  • Taj Gibson, 73
  • Bilal Coulibaly, 73
  • Johnny Davis, 72
  • Patrick Baldwin, 72
  • Anthony Gill, 72
  • Xavier Cooks, 71
  • Ryan Rollins, 68

Nikola Jokic is the highest rated NBA player with a 98.

Here are the Mystics’ ratings. Note that the roster reflects the current players, not the opening day rosters which were on 2KRatings.com:

  • Elena Delle Donne, 91
  • Ariel Atkins, 85
  • Natasha Cloud, 82
  • Kristi Toliver, 80
  • Brittney Sykes, 80
  • Shakira Austin, 78
  • Myisha HInes-Allen, 77
  • Queen Egbo, 76
  • Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 74
  • Tianna Hawkins, 73
  • Li Meng, 71

A’ja Wilson is the highest rated WNBA player with a 98.

Something notable: You can add some free agents like Maya Moore, Liz Cambage and Emma Meesseman. Meesseman is a 90, for what it’s worth!

I had the chance to interview 2K Games Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh, a/k/a Ronnie2K last week. It was brief, but we had a chance to discuss the moment when players’ ratings were revealed and more. We’ll have that out tomorrow!

