Here are the Wizards’ and Mystics’ 2K ratings

The Washington Wizards’ and Mystics’ NBA 2K24 ratings are out.
First, let’s start with the Wizards. The team is a Tier 3, or bottom tier team with an overall rating of 79.
Here is the list of players and ratings per 2Kratings.com.
- Kyle Kuzma, 83
- Jordan Poole, 82
- Tyus Jones, 80
- Danilo Gallinari, 78
- Corey Kispert, 78
- Delon Wright, 78
- Daniel Gafford, 77
- Deni Avdija, 76
- Landry Shamet, 75
- Mike Muscala, 75
- Kendrick Nunn, 75
- Eugene Omoruyi, 74
- Jared Butler, 73
- Taj Gibson, 73
- Bilal Coulibaly, 73
- Johnny Davis, 72
- Patrick Baldwin, 72
- Anthony Gill, 72
- Xavier Cooks, 71
- Ryan Rollins, 68
Nikola Jokic is the highest rated NBA player with a 98.
Here are the Mystics’ ratings. Note that the roster reflects the current players, not the opening day rosters which were on 2KRatings.com:
- Elena Delle Donne, 91
- Ariel Atkins, 85
- Natasha Cloud, 82
- Kristi Toliver, 80
- Brittney Sykes, 80
- Shakira Austin, 78
- Myisha HInes-Allen, 77
- Queen Egbo, 76
- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 74
- Tianna Hawkins, 73
- Li Meng, 71
A’ja Wilson is the highest rated WNBA player with a 98.
Something notable: You can add some free agents like Maya Moore, Liz Cambage and Emma Meesseman. Meesseman is a 90, for what it’s worth!
I had the chance to interview 2K Games Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh, a/k/a Ronnie2K last week. It was brief, but we had a chance to discuss the moment when players’ ratings were revealed and more. We’ll have that out tomorrow!
Loading comments...