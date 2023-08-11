What are the key dates in the Wizards’ 2023-24 season?

The Washington Wizards are fully in summer vacation or offseason straining mode. So that leaves us no choice but to think of evergreen material, wait for the FIBA World Cup or the release of the 2023-24 regular season schedule.

Currently, the schedule isn’t released, tough there are reports of which teams are playing on opening day and Christmas Day. The Wizards won’t be part of that, because they are … #SoWizards you know.

Anyway, the NBA has a list of key dates for the upcoming season so you get an idea of when various events are happening.

10/2: Players report to training camp at 11 a.m. ET or later.

Players report to training camp at 11 a.m. ET or later. 10/3 to 10/20: Training camp. Preseason games are from 10/5 to 10/20. The Wizards haven’t released any dates so far, but based on other teams’ schedules, they will host the Charlotte Hornets on 10/12 at 7 p.m. ET and play on the road against the Toronto Raptors on 10/20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are still two more games yet to be announced.

Training camp. Preseason games are from 10/5 to 10/20. The Wizards haven’t released any dates so far, but based on other teams’ schedules, they will host the and play on the road against the There are still two more games yet to be announced. 10/24: Regular season begins. The Wizards won’t play then, but expect them to the next day or two.

JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023