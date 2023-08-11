What are the key dates in the Wizards’ 2023-24 season?

The Washington Wizards are fully in summer vacation or offseason straining mode. So that leaves us no choice but to think of evergreen material, wait for the FIBA World Cup or the release of the 2023-24 regular season schedule.
Currently, the schedule isn’t released, tough there are reports of which teams are playing on opening day and Christmas Day. The Wizards won’t be part of that, because they are … #SoWizards you know.
Anyway, the NBA has a list of key dates for the upcoming season so you get an idea of when various events are happening.
- 10/2: Players report to training camp at 11 a.m. ET or later.
- 10/3 to 10/20: Training camp. Preseason games are from 10/5 to 10/20. The Wizards haven’t released any dates so far, but based on other teams’ schedules, they will host the Charlotte Hornets on 10/12 at 7 p.m. ET and play on the road against the Toronto Raptors on 10/20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are still two more games yet to be announced.
- 10/24: Regular season begins. The Wizards won’t play then, but expect them to the next day or two.
JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023
- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets
- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors
- 12/7 and 12/9: NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals and finals. While the In-Season would be the Wizards’ biggest opportunity to make some noise, they are in a tough group.
- 1/11: NBA Paris Game (Nets vs. Cavaliers) Okay, the Wizards aren’t playing in this game, but you can almost guarantee that if Bilal Coulibaly makes the All-Rookie Team and the Wizards play significantly better than expected (they are projected to be THE WORST NBA TEAM in 2023-24), they will probably play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Paris for 2024-25.
- TBD: NBA Trade Deadline. If the Wizards meet expectations of being the NBA’s worst team, you never know if Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole get on the trading block.
- 2/16 to 2/18: NBA All-Star Weekend. Barring Kuzma and Poole gelling very well together, Coulibaly is the Wizards’ best hope of playing in a 5 on 5 game for the Rising Stars game. Maybe Corey Kispert will also get a ring for the three point contest.
- 4/14: NBA Regular Season Ends.
- TBD dates in April through June: I think most Wizards fans and I will feel like Jim Mora below.
Loading comments...