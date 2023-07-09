Wizards vs. Celtics final score: Washington outlasts Boston, 103-98

The Washington Wizards secure NBA Summer League win No. 1 as they fended off the Boston Celtics, 103-98.

The good guys had the game in hand after a Ryan Rollins dunk put the Wiz up 101-91 with just 1:04 left on the game clock. But just like the senior squad has done for years, they let their foot off the gas and allowed Boston within three with some time left on the clock.

But that’s when Bilal Coulibaly decided that enough was enough. The rookie iced the game with a baseline pull-up jumper after being heckled by the opposing bench all game.

Celtics bench was yelling out 'non-shooter' every time Bilal Coulibaly had the ball on the perimeter



BC got the last laugh #daggerpic.twitter.com/s4hMDxiUmK — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) July 10, 2023

The kid’s confidence was hardly in question after showing some aggressiveness in his SL debut. It’s probably through the roof now as a self-proclaimed clutch player.

After Bilal Coulibaly told coach Landon Tatum he’s a clutch player, Tristan Vukcevic told him, “talk your shit” #FrenchIceVeins pic.twitter.com/aHCqlYuZMn — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) July 10, 2023

BC finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds, but once again flashed his potential on several individual plays throughout the game. I’ll let this next one speak for itself.

Bilal Coulibaly with the rejection



pic.twitter.com/gCoEGkk7cB — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) July 10, 2023

Tristan Vukčević had a better performance his second time out. He finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting despite only connecting on one of his five attempts from distance.

Ryan Rollins led the team in scoring with 17 points and also got the memo about needing to share the rock. He tallied 9 assists and got others involved on several plays. His length from the guard spot helped him garner 5 steals in the contest as well.

Johnny Davis showed some questionable decision-making in this one, including a missed layup early in the clock as the Wizards were up 8 with under 50 seconds to play. He finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-of-16 shooting.

Next up, the Wizards take on a (literally) tall task as they face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.