Wizards vs. Celtics final score: Washington outlasts Boston, 103-98

The Wiz survive a last-minute scare.

By Renzo Salao
2023 NBA Summer League - Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards secure NBA Summer League win No. 1 as they fended off the Boston Celtics, 103-98.

The good guys had the game in hand after a Ryan Rollins dunk put the Wiz up 101-91 with just 1:04 left on the game clock. But just like the senior squad has done for years, they let their foot off the gas and allowed Boston within three with some time left on the clock.

But that’s when Bilal Coulibaly decided that enough was enough. The rookie iced the game with a baseline pull-up jumper after being heckled by the opposing bench all game.

The kid’s confidence was hardly in question after showing some aggressiveness in his SL debut. It’s probably through the roof now as a self-proclaimed clutch player.

BC finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds, but once again flashed his potential on several individual plays throughout the game. I’ll let this next one speak for itself.

Tristan Vukčević had a better performance his second time out. He finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting despite only connecting on one of his five attempts from distance.

Ryan Rollins led the team in scoring with 17 points and also got the memo about needing to share the rock. He tallied 9 assists and got others involved on several plays. His length from the guard spot helped him garner 5 steals in the contest as well.

Johnny Davis showed some questionable decision-making in this one, including a missed layup early in the clock as the Wizards were up 8 with under 50 seconds to play. He finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-of-16 shooting.

Next up, the Wizards take on a (literally) tall task as they face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

