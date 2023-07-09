The Connecticut Sun are now 3-0 this season over the Washington Mystics as they beat Washington 92-84. The Mystics can’t seem to catch a break as they tried to keep up with Connecticut but offensively the Sun were just too much.

It was a close game until a few minutes into the fourth quarter when Washington led 71-70 behind a three-point jumper from Myisha Hines-Allen. After that the Sun outscored the Mystics 22-13 to secure the win.

Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins did their best to keep Washington afloat but it wasn’t enough. Hawkins had 24 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block. Hines-Allen off the bench had 14 points and three assists.

Brittney Sykes contributed 14 points along with seven assists and three steals. Queen Egbo added eight points and seven rebounds from off the bench also. Elena Delle Donne returned to the starting lineup but left the game a little before halftime as she aggravated her right ankle and didn’t return.

Elena Delle Donne limped to the locker room after she appeared to roll her ankle. pic.twitter.com/WrMF2unkjh — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2023

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas were the heart of the team as they combined for 50 of the 92 total points for the Sun. Thomas also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Washington returns home for before the All-Star break to take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.