Wizards vs. Celtics preview: Washington tries for first SL win vs. Boston

The Washington Wizards get their second chance in two days to notch their first win in NBA Summer League play, facing off against the Boston Celtics.

Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

How to Watch: NBA TV, League Pass

What To Watch For

Fans caught a first glimpse of Washington’s collection of youngsters on Saturday. After a first half to forget against the Indiana Pacers, the Wizards managed to show us a little bit about the team’s returning players (Johnny Davis, Xavier Cooks), new additions (Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr.), and incoming rookies (Bilal Coulibaly, Tristan Vukčević).

Perhaps after shaking off the cobwebs in Game 1, the good guys can get off to a much better start against the Celtics.

Boston’s club doesn’t feature too many high-profile summer league prospects like Washington saw against Indiana. Their squad does have the Celtics’ last two second-round picks in Alabama’s J.D. Davison incoming rookie Jordan Walsh out of Arkansas.

Those two led the way for Boston in their 99-88 loss to the Miami Heat. Walsh led the team in scoring with 18 points on just 11 shots. Davison, who led last year’s summer league in assists per game, stayed true to form with 14 points and 11 assists.

Hopefully, Washington’s guard rotation can take notes from how Davison shared the wealth in Las Vegas. The Wizards as a team only had 14 total assists against the Pacers, with no player earning more than 3.