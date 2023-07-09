First look at Jordan Poole as a Washington Wizard

Washington Wizards fans got their first taste of Jordan Poole rocking his new red, white and blue Wizards jersey (and a fresh new beard) on Friday.

more of this coming pic.twitter.com/jMqrDMfknE — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 7, 2023

Poole’s introduction came a day after the Chris Paul-Poole swap was finalized. The full-scale photoshoot was a welcome change of pace from the Wizards’ initial much-mocked introduction of Poole, which did not feature so much as a photoshopped jersey swap.

Welcome to D.C., Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/Hp8TdNVVc1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 6, 2023

The Wizards’ social media team jokingly alluded to their jersey swap blunder by captioning Poole’s photoshoot “No need for Photoshop, we’ve got the real thing.”

no need for photoshop, we've got the real thing pic.twitter.com/C2SHFcUftU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 7, 2023

Poole will wear number 13 for the Wizards, a departure from the number 3 jersey he wore throughout his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. Bradley Beal wore number 3 during his decade-plus with the Wizards, so perhaps Poole’s number switch was due to Washington’s future plans to retire Beal’s jersey. Or — taking my conspiracy hat off — maybe Poole just felt like a number change.

Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 for the #Wizards. Number last worn by Vernon Carey Jr. in 2023. #NBA pic.twitter.com/c4F7t7h64c — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 7, 2023

How are you all feeling about Poole's Wizards debut?