Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

How to Watch: ESPN; NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Elena Delle Donne (PROBABLE, ankle); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Natasha Cloud (DOUBTFUL, ankle)

Sun: Brionna Jones (OUT, leg); DiJonai Carrington (QUESTIONABLE, Illness)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are on the road briefly to face the Connecticut Sun in their third meeting of the season. The Sun beat Washington twice already, both wins coming in May at the beginning of the season. The most recent win by the Sun was on the Mystics home court where all the Connecticut starters scored in double figures.

Connecticut has some heavy hitters offensively and they also know how to crash the boards something the Mystics continue to struggle with. Rebounding hasn’t always been in Washington’s favor which has allowed opposing teams to get second chance points and rest on offense. The Mystics are injury heavy at the moment and have been skating on thin ice especially with no consistent scorer outside of Elena Delle Donne.

If Washington can shock the Sun on this road trip, it can help keep Washington as a silent threat as all eyes are on the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and the Sun.