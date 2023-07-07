A much better outcome for the Washington Mystics as they defeat the Indiana Fever 96-88 at home. Washington was without Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud who were both out with ankle sprains.

Not having both of them didn’t seem to be an issue as Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins handled business and torched the Fever defense. Both combined for 55 points with Atkins adding 10 rebounds for her first career double double. Tianna Hawkins did good overall with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Indiana had four starters in double figures: Lexie Hull (20), NaLyssa Smith (19), Kelsey Mitchell (18) and Aliyah Boston (12). A very different result from Boston who scorched the Mystics in their first meeting.

Washington needs to get their injuries under control but what better time to do that than before the All-Star break and have a fresh set of legs to take over the rest of the season.

The Mystics head on the road to Connecticut to face the Sun on Sunday, July 9. The Sun won the previous two meetings.