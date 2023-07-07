Game Info

When: Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ION; NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Elena Delle Donne (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Natasha Cloud (QUESTIONABLE, ankle)

Fever: None.

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics have a second meeting with the Indiana Fever on Friday night. In the first matchup, Indiana blew out the Mystics 87-66 as the 2023 WNBA Draft first overall pick, Aliyah Boston ate up Washington’s defense with a double double. Boston scored 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Washington only double digit scorer was Elena Delle Donne who had 17 points in the loss.

Recently, these two teams exchanged players in a trade. Washington traded center Amanda Zahui B. to Indiana for center Queen Egbo. The Mystics have struggled in the rebounding department and need some post help as Shakira Austin is out battling a hip strain injury. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out as Egbo takes on her former team.

The Mystics are on a two-game losing streak and hope to end that at home. Washington has a home record of 5-2.