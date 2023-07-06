On Thursday, the Washington Wizards announced that they acquired Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., a 2030 first round draft pick, a 2027 second round draft pick and cash considerations in exchange for Chris Paul. Paul was acquired by the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade.

This trade was more or less done back in June. However, it’s good to see that the Wizards will get a first round pick in exchange for Beal, via Paul. Previously, it appeared that Washington would not be able to get any first round draft pick from he Beal trade, whether indirectly or one step removed like this case.

As mentioned last month, Poole is the biggest incoming piece of this trade. He averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game last season.And while the Wizards are getting a first round pick in return, that pick won’t be coming Washington’s way until 2030. It’s unclear where any of the NBA’s teams will be at that time.

