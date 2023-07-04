Washington Mystics updated their roster with a new face! The Mystics have traded center Amanda Zahui B. to the Indiana Fever for center Queen Egbo. Acquiring Egbo gives Washington a boost in the center department since Shakira Austin is out with a hip strain.

Egbo was drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of Baylor University. She won a championship with Baylor in 2019 and made the WNBA All-Rookie team after being drafted.

She averages 2.9 points per game and grabbed 4.1 rebounds this season with the Fever.

General Manager Mike Thibault mentioned trading for Egbo was to get “young post talent” and she could help other players and make up for where Washington lacks with injuries.

“Queen is an elite rebounder, one of our biggest weaknesses, and she has been a good shot blocker and defender in her time at Indiana,” Thibault said.

Zahui B. off the bench for Washington averaged two points and 1.4 rebounds this season. She played 12 games for Washington with only one start.