The Wizards have signed Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Wizards have signed shooting guard Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract, per Olgun Uluc of ESPN Australia. He spent the last few seasons with the Sydney Kings, where he won two NBL championships and was teammates with Wizards forward Xavier Cooks.

He played in three games for the Wizards during the Las Vegas Summer League. In 12 minutes per game, Vasiljevic averaged 7.3 points, 2 rebounds, and .67 assists. He shot 38.5% from three on 4.33 attempts per game. Vasiljevic had 14 points on 4-5 from three against Oklahoma City.

Vasiljevic, a 6’3 guard, is a high-volume perimeter shooter, making 38.8% of this 6 three-point attempts per game in the NBL. Prior to that, he spent four seasons playing at the University of Miami. As a senior, he averaged around 13 points and 4 rebounds per game. Over his four seasons of college basketball, he made 36.7% of his 5.8 three-point attempts per game.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal at the minimum salary. If Vasiljevic plays well in training camp he could have his deal converted to the standard one-year, minimum deal. Given the Wizards lack of roster spots, the more likely scenario is they will use this to incentivize Vasiljevic to sign with the Capital City Go-Go if the Wizards waive him. That would allow him to receive an additional $75,000 bonus.

An Exhibit 10 can also be converted into a two-way contract prior to the start of the regular season. The Wizards could essential use training camp as an audition to see if they want to use their third two-way contact on Vasiljevic. Either way, I think this is a fairly good indication Vasiljevic could end up with the Capital City Go-Go this upcoming season.