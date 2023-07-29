The Washington Wizards and their stars aren’t often the first players to come into mind to today’s younger NBA and WNBA stars. So, I have to go out of my way today after learning that a WNBA All-Star guard gave a shoutout to John Wall, whose some of commenters believe doesn’t deserve a spot in their Wizards Mount Rushmore.

Today, the WNBA tweeted a Q&A with Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who made the All-Star team for the first time in her career this season. She is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists per game for Indiana

One question she was asked was who her favorite player was growing up. She first started by saying that her favorite men’s basketball player growing up was Wall. You can watch the video below.

Mitchell went onto say that Cappie Pondexter was her favorite women’s basketball player growing up and why. While most of the response focused on what she admired most about Pondexter’s game, just getting seeing the shoutout to Wall should make any Wizards fan’s day.

In fact, Wall, retweeted a post that Mystics color analyst Christy Winters-Scott did!

Yes, John Wall noticed that he was Kelsey Mitchell’s favorite men’s basketball player when she was a girl. pic.twitter.com/WpoEHUmoB1 — Albert Lee (@aleeinthedmv) July 29, 2023

If you think I am grasping at straws for content, you are right. And we should celebrate that other players appreciated Wall’s game during his peak in Washington not too long ago.