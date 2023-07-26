The Washington Mystics can’t get the job done on the road and fall to the Minnesota Lynx, 97-92.

Three Mystics starters scored in double figures, but the Lynx offense was too much for them. Natasha Cloud had 24 points and six assists followed by Brittney Sykes with 17 and Myisha Hines-Allen with 12 points. Mystics bench contributed 26 points led by Cyesha Goree and Queen Egbo who had nine points each. Li Meng added eight of her own.

Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller led the way for Minnesota as they combined for 45 points. Kelsey McBride had 15 points. Collier notched a double double with her 24 points and 11 rebounds and Miller was one assist shy of a double double with 21 points and nine assists.

Washington was the away team and it showed in the amount of free throw attempts. The Mystics only had four attempts in comparison to the Lynx with 23. The Lynx also had 10 steals as a team.

Washington will remain on the road heading to Texas to face the Dallas Wings on Friday. Dallas won the last meeting on July 2, 89-72. The game will air on ION at 8 p.m. ET.