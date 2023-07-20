Poll: Should the Wizards and Capitals play in separate arenas?

Recently, we published an article regarding Monumental Sports & Entertainment reportedly entering in exploratory talks about moving the Washington Wizards and Capitals from Capital One Arena in Chinatown to a hypothetical new arena in Arlington, Va. In the comments, some of you suggested that perhaps the Wizards and Capitals should play in different arenas.

So to that end, I have created two polls because I want to see the results in real time. Should the Wizards play in a different arena than the Capitals? Also, which neighborhood do you think is the “best” place for the Wizards and Capitals? Answer below!

Poll Should the Washington Wizards play in a different arena than the Washington Capitals? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Wizards were to move out of Chinatown, where would the ideal location for a new arena be? Another DC neighborhood

Montgomery County, MD

Prince George’s County, MD

Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc,)

Arlington County, VA

Alexandria City, VA

Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities)

Loudoun County, VA

Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities)

Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.) vote view results 0% Another DC neighborhood (0 votes)

0% Montgomery County, MD (0 votes)

0% Prince George’s County, MD (0 votes)

0% Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc,) (0 votes)

0% Arlington County, VA (0 votes)

0% Alexandria City, VA (0 votes)

0% Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities) (0 votes)

0% Loudoun County, VA (0 votes)

0% Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities) (0 votes)

0% Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Capitals were to move out of Chinatown, where would the ideal location for a new arena be? Another DC neighborhood

Montgomery County, MD

Prince George’s County, MD

Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc.)

Arlington County, VA

Alexandria City, VA

Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities)

Loudoun County, VA

Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities)

Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.) vote view results 0% Another DC neighborhood (0 votes)

0% Montgomery County, MD (0 votes)

0% Prince George’s County, MD (0 votes)

0% Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc.) (0 votes)

0% Arlington County, VA (0 votes)

0% Alexandria City, VA (0 votes)

0% Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities) (0 votes)

0% Loudoun County, VA (0 votes)

0% Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities) (0 votes)

0% Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

These polls will close on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET. I look forward to seeing the answer while you respond, as well as additional comments you have in the coming days.

To be clear, I don’t think the Wizards and Capitals should play in separate arenas, and I don’t think they should move out of DC. However, we are now in the dog days of summer, and the engagement of this topic was quite interesting.