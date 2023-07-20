Poll: Should the Wizards and Capitals play in separate arenas?

Recently, we published an article regarding Monumental Sports & Entertainment reportedly entering in exploratory talks about moving the Washington Wizards and Capitals from Capital One Arena in Chinatown to a hypothetical new arena in Arlington, Va. In the comments, some of you suggested that perhaps the Wizards and Capitals should play in different arenas.
So to that end, I have created two polls because I want to see the results in real time. Should the Wizards play in a different arena than the Capitals? Also, which neighborhood do you think is the “best” place for the Wizards and Capitals? Answer below!
Poll
Should the Washington Wizards play in a different arena than the Washington Capitals?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
If the Wizards were to move out of Chinatown, where would the ideal location for a new arena be?
-
0%
Another DC neighborhood
-
0%
Montgomery County, MD
-
0%
Prince George’s County, MD
-
0%
Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc,)
-
0%
Arlington County, VA
-
0%
Alexandria City, VA
-
0%
Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities)
-
0%
Loudoun County, VA
-
0%
Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities)
-
0%
Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.)
Poll
If the Capitals were to move out of Chinatown, where would the ideal location for a new arena be?
-
0%
Another DC neighborhood
-
0%
Montgomery County, MD
-
0%
Prince George’s County, MD
-
0%
Outer Maryland counties (Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel, etc.)
-
0%
Arlington County, VA
-
0%
Alexandria City, VA
-
0%
Fairfax County, VA (includes Fairfax and Falls Church cities)
-
0%
Loudoun County, VA
-
0%
Prince William County, VA (includes Manassas & Manassas Park cities)
-
0%
Outer Virginia counties (ex. Stafford, Spotsylvania, etc.)
These polls will close on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET. I look forward to seeing the answer while you respond, as well as additional comments you have in the coming days.
To be clear, I don’t think the Wizards and Capitals should play in separate arenas, and I don’t think they should move out of DC. However, we are now in the dog days of summer, and the engagement of this topic was quite interesting.
