Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads NBA Free Agency 2023: Day 3 open thread Chat about free agency here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Jul 2, 2023, 10:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Free Agency 2023: Day 3 open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images Use this space to chat about NBA free agency here. Enjoy! Loading comments...
Loading comments...