The Washington Wizards are rebuilding, whether you like it or not. Sure, Kyle Kuzma is back and Jordan Poole has a chance to be a featured player. But when most of the foundational players of last year’s team are gone, that team is rebuilding. And that’s what a consensus of fans wanted to begin with.

That said, it may surprise you that DrafKings Sportsbook projects that the Wizards will be the worst team in the NBA next year. Their projections indicate that the Wizards’ over/under is set at 24.5 wins, three games lower than the Detroit Pistons at 27.5 wins.

And if you are wondering what DraftKings’ odds are of the Wizards winning the NBA championship, they are at +100,000, significantly lower than the Pistons’ who are second lowest at +60,000.

Finally, for the NBA in-season tournament, the Wizards are projected to finish last there as well, tied with the Pistons at +7,500.

If you want to bet that the Wizards will at least beat their over/under on wins, you may get a nice payday. And if they win the championship, you will be RICH!

