The Wizards are projected to be the NBA’s worst team in 2023-24, according to sportsbooks

If you are optimistic in the Wizards, maybe … put your money where your mouth is if you are at least 21 years old?

By Albert Lee
2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Don’t expect Bilal Coulibaly to lead the Washington Wizards to many wins this season. But do we expect the Wizards to be … the worst team in the NBA?
The Washington Wizards are rebuilding, whether you like it or not. Sure, Kyle Kuzma is back and Jordan Poole has a chance to be a featured player. But when most of the foundational players of last year’s team are gone, that team is rebuilding. And that’s what a consensus of fans wanted to begin with.

That said, it may surprise you that DrafKings Sportsbook projects that the Wizards will be the worst team in the NBA next year. Their projections indicate that the Wizards’ over/under is set at 24.5 wins, three games lower than the Detroit Pistons at 27.5 wins.

And if you are wondering what DraftKings’ odds are of the Wizards winning the NBA championship, they are at +100,000, significantly lower than the Pistons’ who are second lowest at +60,000.

Finally, for the NBA in-season tournament, the Wizards are projected to finish last there as well, tied with the Pistons at +7,500.

If you want to bet that the Wizards will at least beat their over/under on wins, you may get a nice payday. And if they win the championship, you will be RICH!

