The Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls later today in the NBA Summer League.

Game Info

When: Saturday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

How to Watch: ESPN

What To Watch For

The Wizards are 2-2 in the Vegas Summer League, which is not good enough for them to make the Summer League Playoffs. They will play their final game as a seeding game against the Chicago Bulls later today, who are also 2-2.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wizards rest all of their top contributors today. Johnny Davis showed significant improvement from last year. Bilal Coulibaly also had a strong performance last night. And Tristan Vukcevic didn’t even play. So, this may simply be an opportunity for the players not on NBA contracts to give one final impression before possibly earning a training camp invite.

Who are the Wizards Summer League players you would like to see get invited to camp? Let us know in the comments below.