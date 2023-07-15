The Washington Wizards defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder. 105-89 in their fourth and final seeding game in the 2023 NBA Summer League on Friday.

Johnny Davis and Jared Butler led the Wizards with 22 points each as the Wizards took an early lead with the first half and never let up. They held Oklahoma City to just 41.2 percent shooting while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. The Wizards also outrebounded (41-36) and out-assisted (24-21) the Thunder in yesterday’s contest.

Wizards rookie forward Bilal Coulibaly also had a big match, scoring 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. He also added 4 blocks. Tristan Vukcevic was not active today.

While the Wizards did bring most of their top contributors in the game, the Thunder sat Chet Holmgren, who came into the game as one of the most promising players in the Summer League.

Washington is now 2-2 in the Summer League. The Wizards are in between 12th and 21st in the Vegas Summer League standings considering how few games they played. They will play the Chicago Bulls later today at 5 p.m. ET in their final Summer League game. See you then.