The Washington Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder in their fourth game of the NBA Summer League

Game Info

When: Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

How to Watch: ESPN

What To Watch For

The Wizards are currently 1-2 in Summer League play. And given that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are undefeated as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET (the time I’m typing this), I don’t expect to see the Wizards making the semifinals for the Summer League. They will only have one more game after Friday’s contest.

As for the game itself, I’m simply looking for progress by the Wizards players who can at least reasonably expect to be on the team next year. Johnny Davis is the leading scorer for Washington at 14.3 points per game on 36.7 percent shooting. While I wish his stats would be higher, he is playing with more confidence than he did at this point last year. Bilal Coulibaly is also averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per game. While I wish he would be doing a bit better, he has seen ample playing time each game and was expected to be a raw player coming into the association.

The Wizards may have their hands full tomorrow if Chet Holmgren plays for the Thunder. He is averaging 20 points per game so far in his two appearances. In addition, Holmgren had a 25 point, 9 rebound and 5 block performance in his last game against the Indiana Pacers last night.

.@ChetHolmgren has another strong #NBA2KSummerLeague performance ⚡️



25 PTS | 9 REB | 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/lKhKNrO8fn — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 13, 2023

Xavier Cooks and Tristan Vukcevic will certainly have their hands full if Holmgren is on the court. We’ll see how Washington does tomorrow afternoon.