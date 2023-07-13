On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Omoruyi, a 6’7 forward, has played two NBA seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons where he made 44 combined appearances. His most promising performances were with the Pistons last season, where he averaged 9.7 points per game in 17 appearances.

Assuming he is on a two-way contract for the entire season, Omoruyi can play up to 50 games. Because the 2023-24 season would be his third in the NBA, Omoruyi cannot be on a two-way contract after next season.

Before playing in the NBA, Omoruyi played four seasons of college basketball. Three were at Rutgers (2017-20) and Oregon (2020-21). During his last season at Oregon, the Ducks made the Sweet Sixteen where Omoruyi averaged 17.1 points per game.

