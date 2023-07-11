Washington Mystics secure the win at home, 93-86, despite a late run by the Seattle Storm. Washington is really good at playing on their home court.

Despite the win, Mystics defense couldn’t stop Jewell Loyd who scored 39 points and tied the WNBA three-point record in a game with nine three-pointers.

Brittney Sykes scored 26 for Washington followed by 16 points from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough off the bench. Tianna Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds as well.

The game seemed to be out of reach for Seattle as Washington outscored them 27-15 in the third quarter. The Storm tried to fight their way back in the fourth but not enough time and the lead Washington had was too deep.

Washington was already limited in their roster due to injuries and yet sustained another as Ariel Atkins left the game before halftime with an apparent ankle injury. She also became the franchise leader in three-pointers.

Ariel Atkins carried off the court. Looked like she initially grabbed her ankle area.

Washington’s next game isn’t until Wednesday, July 19 versus the Indiana Fever at 11:30 a.m. ET. This game will be held at Capital One Arena as its Camp Day.