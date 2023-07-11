The Washington Wizards take on the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday in their third NBA Summer League contest.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

How to Watch: NBA TV, League Pass

What To Watch For

Alas, Washington won’t get a first-hand glimpse of what it’s like to play against Victor Wembanyama just yet. The team will just have to rely on Bilal Coulibaly’s personal anecdotes about what went down during Mets 92 scrimmages.

The Spurs announced that their prized prospect will be sitting out the remainder of NBA Summer League to mitigate any injury risk. After Wemby dropped 27 and 12 on just 14 shots, San Antonio saw what it needed to see.

In Wemby’s place, the Wizards will have to deal with the two of the Spurs three 2022 first-round picks Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. San Antonio’s starting SL backcourt had their moments in the rotation last season, but didn’t exactly endear themselves to the fan base at summer league given their lack of desire to get the their French teammate involved.

Branham has taken the most shots on the team through two summer league games, going 7-of-33 in those contests.

The third game is often when summer league teams try and switch up their rotations, so I wouldn’t be surprised if coach Landon Tatum spreads more minutes around.