Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Elena Delle Donne (OUT, ankle); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Natasha Cloud (PROBABLE, ankle)

Storm: Jewell Loyd (PROBABLE, ankle)

Pregame notes

Final game before the All-Star break and the Washington Mystics will host the Seattle Storm for the third meeting of the season. Washington has beaten the Storm both times in the previous matchups and look to do it again on Tuesday night.

The big difference is that the Mystics are without a lot of key players due to injuries. Natasha Cloud is has been either out or probable the last few games, Shakira Austin is still out with a hip strain and Kristi Toliver is out indefinitely dealing with plantar fasciitis. Elena Delle Donne who was out with an ankle sprain returned to the court on Sunday, July 9 against the Connecticut Sun but left before halftime aggravating that ankle. She’s now out for a couple weeks before determining when she’ll play again this season.

Elena Delle Donne suffered a left ankle sprain during the game on July 9 against the Connecticut Sun.

She will be out the next two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time to better determine her return to play timeline. — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 10, 2023

Tough loss for Washington as they’ve been dealing with injuries with Delle Donne the last couple seasons. Fortunately it’s her ankle and not her back like before, but Delle Donne is the Mystics leading scorer so it’s still a big dent in the offense.