The Washington Wizards announced on Sunday that they officially re-signed Kyle Kuzma. It was previously reported that Kuzma re-signed for a four-year contract worth a total of $102 million.

In an official statement, Kuzma said the following:

I’m very excited to be back in Washington. It is truly an honor to have belief from Ted, Michael, Will and the entire organization to help lead the franchise into the future. I’m dedicated to continuing to develop my skills on the court while helping to add value to the vision of the team’s direction moving forward.

Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins also said the following in a statement:

We spent time with Kyle over the last several weeks and were impressed with his commitment to his craft, desire to take on a leadership role, and passion for representing the Wizards. His versatility, resilience, and drive are all core characteristics of the type of player we want as part of our organization.

Last season, Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his best-ever regular season. He was rumored to be a coveted free agent target but ultimately decided to stay in Washington, where the new front office decided to begin a rebuild.

I understand why letting Kuzma walk would make sense for the Wizards. However, the minimum team salary for the 2023-24 NBA season is $122,418 million, 90 percent of the soft salary cap of $136.021 million. The Wizards had a team salary of just $111.090 million before considering Kuzma’s new contract. So, they (and any other NBA team looking to shed salary) still have to give a player or more a healthy salary. And if a player like Kuzma really wants to stay in D.C. while understanding what direction the team is moving in, I have no problem with it.

