Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, TX

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network; ABC

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (OUT, left ankle); Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Li Meng (NWT, overseas commitment)

Wings: Diamond DeShields (OUT, knee); Lou Lopez Senechal (OUT, knee)

Pregame notes

Washington Mystics are in Texas to face the Dallas Wings. The Mystics are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Dream 94-89 this past Friday. In that game Elena Delle Donne suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and the Mystics reserves didn’t help much on their end.

With Delle Donne officially out for this game, that’s now three players out with an injury and one out for overseas commitments. Washington seems to be losing players left and right early on. All-Star break hasn’t occurred just yet so that leaves some time for recovery and rest for players that’s out with injuries.

The Wings are coming off a 15-point road win over the Phoenix Mercury. Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Satou Sabally had 18 points.

Both teams hadn’t met with each other since beginning of June. This time Washington will be without their leading scorer AND leading rebounder.