The first day of NBA Free Agency has come and gone. And for the Washington Wizards, their biggest remaining player, Kyle Kuzma, will re-sign for a four-year, $102 million contract.

Again, no moves can be official until July 6. But at this point, I don’t see the Wizards making any major moves for the rest of the period.

Still, you never know what the future holds right? Use this space to chat more about the Wizards’ moves in free agency and elsewhere in the Association.