The Wizards are trading Monte Morris to the Detroit Pistons

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards are trading point guard Monte Morris to the Detroit Pistons. Morris is from Michigan originally so this will be a homecoming of sorts for him.

Wizards are trading guard Monte Morris to the Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that reporting and added that the Wizards will received a second-round pick in return. They will also create a $9.8 million Traded Player Exception, which can be used to make another deal down the road.

Compensation update: The Wizards are trading Monte Morris to the Pistons for a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Wizards will create a $9.8M Traded Player Exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Given the Wizards shift in direction and the presence of Tyus Jones and Delon Wright on the roster, Morris became expendable for them. He should be a much better fit for a Detroit team that is likely feeling some pressure to start winning a few more basketball games.

Morris will be impactful as a steadying presence off the bench for them and is also a good choice to mentor someone like Jaden Ivey who needs to continue to grow as a decision-maker. Detroit has also prioritized outside shooting this offseason so Morris helps from that respect as well.

For Detroit, a second-round pick is more than worth it for Morris. For Washington, this is probably about the best they could have realistically expected to get back considering teams likely knew they were looking to move him and they had little negotiating room at this point.

