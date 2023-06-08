Game Info

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

How to Watch: ION

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (OUT, neck)

Storm: None.

Pregame notes

After the Washington Mystics lost to the Minnesota Lynx, we can’t say playing Seattle will be an easy game since they only have one win. The Lynx were winless until playing the Mystics. Now Washington is on the road playing two of three games in Seattle. The Storm are coming off their first win after Jewell Loyd scored 25 points to beat the Los Angeles Sparks. Washington lost to Minnesota after Tiffany Mitchell’s put back of her own shot went in with only three seconds left.

In six games, it’s evident the Mystics bench needs some work and better production. The disappearing act that occurs during games isn’t proactive for the offensive starters who can’t get rest because of lack of offensive output by the reserves.

Every season it’s about finding an identity and consistency. For Washington it seems Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin are bringing it nonstop while others just don’t show up as often. Beginning of the season defense was the answer and key to success for Washington even during the off-season but what showed during the season opener isn’t consistent with the rest of the games including the transitions.