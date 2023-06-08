Monumental Basketball will introduce Michael Winger today!

Monumental Basketball will introduce Michael Winger as its new President at 12 p.m. ET at District E in Capital One Arena. Chris Miller will moderate the event. In addition to Winger, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis and Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. will be there.

What’s even better is that this press conference will be at 12 p.m. ET which you can watch on Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington.

I’m looking forward to seeing Winger give his thoughts on the current Wizards and the future outlook of the team. I’m also expecting to see some questions regarding the Washington Mystics. Is he going to take a laissez-faire approach where General Manager Mike Thibault can continue shaping the roster or will Winger have more influence?

Either way, today is a new day for Monumental Basketball, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.