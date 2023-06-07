Antoine Davis headlines Wednesday's pre-draft workout group

The Wizards will welcome another pre-draft workout group on Wednesday. Once again, the group is made up of several smaller guards and two forwards.

Antoine Davis, who finished second all-time in scoring in NCAA history, is probably the most noteworthy name if not necessarily the most intriguing draft prospect. In three college seasons, Pete Maravich finished with 3,667 points. After five seasons, Davis ended up 22 points short of Maravich.

While still an impressive feat, Davis also had the benefit of the three-point line, where he finished as the all-time leader in threes made. That 6-1 listing appears to be a bit generous so as undersized combo guard, Davis probably needs to rely on his shooting to attract attention from NBA teams.

This season, he averaged 28.2 points, 3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.3 turnovers. He made 41.2% of his 11.7 three-point attempts per game and 90.7% of his free throws. That level off three-point volume is likely to get the attention of NBA teams.

Full group:

Isaiah Burke, 6-1, Morgan State

Antoine Davis, 6-1, Detroit-Mercy

Dexter Dennis, 6-5, Texas A&M

Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, George Washington

Erik Stevenson, 6-4, West Virginia

Kevin Obanor, 6-8, Texas Tech

On the most recent Bleav in Wizards podcast, I was joined by Rylan Stiles, the host of Locked On Thunder, to discuss the hiring of Will Dawkins. Stiles provided some interesting insight into Dawkins draft history with the Thunder and the types of players they prioritized. It provides some good context for the named we see popping up in workout groups.

It may just be a coincidence but I couldn’t help but noticing that each workout group has featured at least one high-volume scoring guard who is approximately 6-feet or shorter. Markquis Nowell (5-8) was in group one, Marcus Carr (6-1) was in group two, Kendric Davis (6-0) in group three, Antoine Davis (6-0) in group four, and then Isaiah Burke (6-1) also qualifies as a 19-point per game scorer this past season.

I consider this at least worth drawing attention to due to Travis Schlenk’s addition to the front office, as Schlenk was the person who built the Hawks around his own 6-0 scoring guard in Trae Young. I’m not suggesting any of these players will ever be anywhere near the caliber NBA player of Young, just that Schlenk is seemingly not afraid to evaluate someone with the ability to put the ball in the basket, regardless of physical stature. Do with that information what you will.