Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President of Basketball Operations Will Dawkins will join the Washington Wizards under Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger’s staff, according to Joshua Robbins of The Athletic.

The Washington Wizards will hire OKC executive Will Dawkins as their No. 2 executive, a league source tells @davidlaldridgedc and me. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) June 5, 2023

Dawkins and Winger were both together in the Thunder organization. It is unclear if Dawkins will have the title of General Manager from the wording of Robbins’ tweet. Either way, I am pleased by the move.

Since Winger has assumed control of Monumental Basketball, he has made some significant changes with hiring. Assuming Dawkins is the General Manager, I’m going to say that I’m very pleased. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis made it clear that he wanted new faces to represent the Wizards specifically. So far, that has happened.

Now comes the hard part. Will the Wizards actually make some hard decisions regarding their core three players? And will they actually make promises that they can deliver on? We shall see!