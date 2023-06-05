Ricky Council IV and Kendric Davis are the major names for the Wizards’ Tuesday workout

The Wizards will be bringing in another group of players for a workout on Tuesday. This one has slightly less star power than Monday’s group, which featured potential lottery picks in Nick Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace.

Of the group auditioning Tuesday, Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV is the only one currently projected to get drafted and he’s likely to end up in the second round. Council IV is a powerful, athletic guard who struggled to shoot from the perimeter as the season went on. We covered him in detail on a recent episode of Bleav in Wizards.

The full group:

Ricky Council IV, 6-6, Arkansas

Kendric Davis, 6-0, Memphis

Jazian Gortman, 6-2, Overtime Elite

Noah Locke, 6-3, Providence

Patrick Gardner, 6-11, Marist

Trey Jemison, 6-11, UAB

Of the remaining players included here, Davis is the one I find most intriguing. He’s an older prospect, having just completed his super senior season at Memphis, but he’s a volume scorer who might be able to find a home with the Capital City Go-Go. Davis averaged 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2 steals. He made 34.6% of his 5.5 three-point attempts per game and hit 85.4% of his free throws.

It’s worth nothing that the Wizards’ workouts have been fairly guard heavy so far. Most of whom are capable perimeter shooters, clearly a focal point for the team this offseason. Gardner is more of a stretch big and Jemison is more of a rim-runner so that matchup may be somewhat interesting.