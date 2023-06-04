Nick Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace headline the Wizards' Monday workout group

The Wizards will host their second workout group of the summer on Monday. This group represents a significant step up in terms of level, as two of the participants, Cason Wallace and Nick Smith Jr., could potentially go in the lottery.

Full workout group:

Tyger Campbell, 5-11, UCLA

Marcus Carr, 6-2, Texas

Osun Osunniyi, 6-10, Iowa State

Nick Smith Jr., 6-5, Arkansas

Oscar Tshiebwe, 6-9, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, 6-4, Kentucky

On a recent episode of Bleav in Wizards, we broke down Nick Smith Jr.'s game in detail. Wallace will likely find himself going somewhere around the lottery. We will also have an episode evaluating his game with a credentialed Kentucky journalist soon.

Tshiebwe has an outside chance of getting drafted, as does Osunniyi. Campbell and Carr would be intriguing fits for the Capital City Go-Go next season. Campbell is a seasoned pass-first point guard who would make life a lot easier for his G League teammates.