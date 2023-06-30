The Washington Mystics end the month of June with a loss to the Atlanta Dream, 94-89. Losses like these should not happen if you have a solid bench to back the starters up.

Elena Delle Donne had a game-high 31 points in the loss but sustained an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes each had 15 points a piece. Ariel Atkins added 10 points.

As for the Dream, Allisha Gray had 26 points followed by Nia Coffey with 15 and Rhyne Howard with 14 points. Asia Durr gave Atlanta 15 points off the bench.

Washington’s bench needs some serious help as they only combined for 11 points, five of which came from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough who had two steals as well. Something needs to be fixed with both Shakira Austin and Kristi Toliver being out for some time. Adjustments have to be made now before it’s too late.

Washington remains on the road to face the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET.