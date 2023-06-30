Free agency targets the Wizards should consider

On this week's Bleav in Wizards podcast, Jahadi White and I discussed the need to continue adding pieces that could fit together longer term. This front office should look for buy-low players who fit their vision for the future and the associated timeline.

Here are a few players that could potentially be added in free agency that may not be all that expensive and could still capitalize on the promise they showed either pre-draft or early in their NBA careers.

Cam Reddish, Portland

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6% FG, 31.3% 3PT

Summary: As intriguing as Reddish was at some point in his career, he hasn't show enough flashes to put much effort into signing him. But if you can get him for a minimum or something in that ballpark, why not at least kick the tires on it?

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago, restricted

Stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 49.3% FG, 31.2% 3PT

Summary: Dosunmu could make some sense as an athletic playmaker who is probably a slightly better shooter than he's shown thus far.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia, restricted

Stats: 4.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 59.3% FG, 16.7% 3PT

Summary: Reed is a slightly underutilized but mobile big who can make an impact as a rebounder and switchable defender.

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit

Stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 57.3 FG%, 23.8 3P%

Summary: Diallo is a hyper-athletic 3&D guard who spent some time in Oklahoma City and may still be on Will Dawkins's radar.

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans

Stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 55.1% FG, 10.3% 3PT

Summary: Could he be a buy-low, rim-running, shot-blocker addition similar to Daniel Gafford? I think this is worth exploring to see if a fresh start does him some good.

Darius Bazley, Phoenix

Stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.4% FG, 37.7% 3PT

Summary: This seems like the most realistic option to me as someone Will Dawkins likely had a hand in drafting. The Wizards also appear to have room for another athletic forward.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota

Stats: 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.4% FG, 38.4% 3PT

Summary: Alexander-Walker seems to benefit from being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s cousin. Maybe just maybe he can live up to some of the potential people saw in him pre-draft but I think the ship has sailed on him being the next SGA.

Kevin Knox, Portland

Stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 45.8% FG, 34.9% 3PT

Summary: Similar to Reddish, he's another wing who has never lived up to the pre-draft hype. Given the value in his archetype, he may get a few more chances.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, San Antonio

Stats: 6.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.2% FG, 30.3% 3PT

Summary: He has potential as a playmaking big man who I ultimately think will be at least a serviceable perimeter shooter. But can he guard anyone well enough to stay on the floor? That remains to be seen but if the price is low enough, I’d be interested in finding out.