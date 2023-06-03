The Minnesota Lynx were a winless team coming into D.C. and now are leaving with a win over the Washington Mystics, 80-78. Not exactly the ending result anyone expected but unfortunately it is what it is.

Four of five starters for the Mystics were in double digits led by Ariel Atkins with 18 points. Natasha Cloud and Shakira Austin scored 14 points each and Elena Delle Donne was held to just 12 points. Brittney Sykes had eight points and defensively had two steals and one block.

Washington’s bench needs some work as soon as possible whether it’s depth or more aggression on offense. Mystics’ bench combined for 12 points but no one scored more than four points. The reserves shot 4-14 from the floor.

Minnesota made changes and trusted their defense leading to the win. The Lynx held Delle Donne and Austin to just two points each in the first half. Offensively, Kayla McBride came to work scoring 24 points and Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine boards.

The Mystics now go on a three-game road trip starting with two games against the Seattle Storm. The first game is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET.