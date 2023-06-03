The Washington Wizards won’t be making a change at head coach, at least not yet. But they will have to find another assistant coach because Ryan Richman will be leaving to take a head coaching position for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japan’s B.League, the highest level in the country. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Wizards assistant Ryan Richman is accepting a job as coach of the SeaHorses Mikawa in Japan, sources tell ESPN. Richman is replacing a 30-year GM/coach for a franchise wanting to modernize itself with a young, rising NBA assistant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2023

Richman was with the Wizards since 2013-14 when he began as a assistant video coordinator. He was promoted to assistant coach in 2018-19 and was the Capital City Go-Go’s head coach in 2019-20 before returning to the Wizards as an assistant for the last three seasons.

The SeaHorses have won five JBL SuperLeague titles (the predecessor league to the B.League, most recently in 2013.

What are your thoughts on the move? Let us know in the comments.

Best of luck to Richman, who gets another opportunity to be a head coach.