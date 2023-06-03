 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Richman to lead Japanese team for 2023-24 season

He was an assistant coach for the Wizards.

By Albert Lee
Dallas Mavericks v Washington Wizards
Ryan Richman (R) is going international.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards won’t be making a change at head coach, at least not yet. But they will have to find another assistant coach because Ryan Richman will be leaving to take a head coaching position for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japan’s B.League, the highest level in the country. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Richman was with the Wizards since 2013-14 when he began as a assistant video coordinator. He was promoted to assistant coach in 2018-19 and was the Capital City Go-Go’s head coach in 2019-20 before returning to the Wizards as an assistant for the last three seasons.

The SeaHorses have won five JBL SuperLeague titles (the predecessor league to the B.League, most recently in 2013.

Best of luck to Richman, who gets another opportunity to be a head coach.

